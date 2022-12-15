W.Va tree farms are becoming a thing of Christmas past

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the last 10 years, Landin Harper, President of the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association and owner of the Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm in Lincoln County, West Virginia, has seen a decline in the state’s Christmas tree farms.

Harper says two key factors are impacting the Christmas tree industry in the Mountain State: people who own and operate tree farms are aging out of the business, and there is no one to replace them.

25 years ago, Harper said his family’s farm was one of three in Lincoln County. Now, they are the only ones left, and the nearest farm is an hour and a half away.

“Christmas tree growers in our state, a lot of them are getting older, of course, and there’s just not a lot of people that want to take over these Christmas tree farms, so, as the farmers get older, there’s really no one there to take over, to take their place. There are just a lot of Christmas tree farms that are going by the wayside,” Harper explained.

Jerry Belcher, the former president of the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, and his wife, Alma, own Plateau Tree Farm in Princeton. The Belchers began growing Christmas trees in 1990, but, last year, they had to shut down the business.

“We knew that at some point, we would have to go out of business...knowing that age is a factor, and your physical condition is a major factor,” Belcher said. “We’ve enjoyed it. It’s been an enjoyable thing for us. I hate it, you know. I hate that I’m not able to physically maintain it like I need it.”

Belcher said they tried to recruit young farmers several years ago when he was over the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association but received little interest in the profession.

Coupled with a lack of interest, another impact on the Christmas tree industry, according to Harper, is the intense labor needed to produce good trees. It takes seven to eight years for a tree to reach maturity. Additionally, they must be trimmed regularly, and the area around them must be mowed properly. Christmas trees also need to be planted on specific terrain and at a certain altitude.

But as these tree farms continue to disappear, it is the consumer who pays the price.

That includes McKenna Entsminger and her dad, Warren. They have been purchasing live trees for years. In fact, it was an annual tradition for them, but when their usual spot in Beckley stopped selling trees, they were forced to purchase one from a large retailer.

“You know, you go to Lowe’s, and it’s not exactly a magical Christmas experience,” Entsminger shared. “You go, and you pick out your tree, and it’s like $60 or $70 now for a dead tree, and it’s not as fun. It’s not exactly something that builds Christmas memories on.”

As for the entirety of West Virginia, Harper says Christmas tree farms are leaving the southern portion of the state. Instead, a majority of them are found in the Eastern and Northern panhandles.

