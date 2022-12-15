Upslope snow showers possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

We saw some slick spots on the roadways this morning, and with temperatures tonight dropping below freezing, it is a prime set up for some black ice, so please use caution on the roads. We will remain overcast, though there is also the possibility that we could see some upslope snow showers through tomorrow morning on our western facing slopes.

Temperatures overnight will be dropping below freezing. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will continue to blow from the west into tomorrow. Gust could reach as high as 35 in some spots. Highs will also be chillier tomorrow only reaching into the upper 30s. The greatest chance for snow would be in the morning hours, though it will be possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will be dropping back into the 20s as we continue to see the potential for snow through the weekend.

Upslope snow is possible through the morning hours tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Getting a look at Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low 30s / upper 20s, and we’ll see that chance for more upslope snow through Saturday. Things will begin to clear up as we see conditions warming back up through the beginning of next week, and partly cloudy skies return. As we look at trends through the end of next week, we are looking at the possibility of downright frigid temperatures, with overnight lows in the single digits. This is still a way out though, and things can change. Stay tuned.

By the end of next week, we are looking at very cold temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

