Toys for Tots begins distributing gifts

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After collecting toys all year the non-profit, Toys for Tots has gathered enough gifts to help 900 families in the two Virginias. Thursday marked the first day for the three day distribution. It will continue on Friday from 10 am to 6:30 pm. A makeup day has also been set for Saturday from 9 am to noon for those who need it. Community support powers the effort and it couldn’t be done without it.

“We had a lot of participation from outside organizations. Thank you to all of them. A special thank you to our sponsors like Grants and Ramey. They’ve been with us and without their support it wouldn’t happen. Recycle West Virginia, The Bronze Look. All the restaurants that take donations and cash for us. It all adds up to toys and all the toys go to kids,” said Coordinator, Rod Mayberry.

Mayberry says those receiving the toys are very appreciative, adding he’s glad Toys for Tots makes the impact that it does year after year. He says they were able to spend about 63-thousand dollars on toys this go around. Each child will receive three toys plus stocking stuffers.

“It comes out to a little over 100 dollars a kid. So you can do the math and it adds up to big money pretty quick. If it weren’t for the people in the community not only the businesses but the individuals. The one on ones, families, they come up and donate ten dollars or five dollars or twenty cents. It all goes in the bank and makes money so we can buy the toys. That’s what it’s all about,” said Mayberry.

Toys for Tots is always taking donations for their annual toy drive. If you want to donate you can go here to do so.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.