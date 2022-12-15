Rain and areas of freezing rain will continue this morning

Some slick spots are possible where temperatures are at or below freezing this morning
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS STILL IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON FOR POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, MONROE, AND GILES COUNTIES.(WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON FOR POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, MONROE, AND GILES COUNTIES. ICE ACCUMULATION OF UP TO A QUARTER INCH IS POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS, ESPECIALLY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. SOME SLICK SPOTS ARE POSSIBLE FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE.

Some patchy freezing rain may accumulate up to a tenth of an inch for most but the higher elevations in Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, and Giles counties could pick up as much of a quarter inch of ice this morning.(WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain and areas of freezing rain is falling across our region this morning. Locations that are at or below freezing are experiencing freezing rain this morning. That’s where we could see some slick spots on walkways and bridges, and possibly some roadways too. Most locations that see freezing rain will only pick up a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice; however, the higher elevations in Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, and Giles counties could pick up as much as a quarter inch of ice. Most of the accumulation will occur on elevated surfaces (power lines, trees, etc.) and in areas that receive the heaviest icing, we could see some sporadic power outages.

Rain and some patchy freezing rain will come to an end late morning/ early afternoon. Cloudy skies are expected this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most will dry up this afternoon with cloudy skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off in the 30s and low 40s for most this afternoon.

Most will stay dry with cloudy skies tonight; however, a few snow showers are possible late.(WVVA WEATHER)

Cloudy skies are expected tonight, and we could see a few snow showers at times along our western facing slopes. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and low 30s tonight.

Upslope snow showers are possible at times for our western facing slopes Friday and into the weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will flip out of the west/northwest on Friday and could be gusty at times. Those winds will ride up our western facing slopes and could produce some upslope snow showers at times on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be colder this weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s.

A MAJOR COOL DOWN is on the way late next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry up early next week, but temperatures will stay cold. Some more precipitation looks to move in late next week and that will bring a significant drop in temperatures. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

