Mercer County Development Authority to purchase land for I-77 exit 9 project

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The work to move forward on a proposed $250,000,000 project in Mercer County continued on Wednesday, as local leaders said they’re excited to get a new sports complex, convention center and more off the drawing boards and into reality.

With plenty of more work to be done, however, the county’s vision for I-77′s exit 9 will come in stages.

“It’s going to be over a period of years I’m sure, it’ll be done in phases,” said Mercer County Commissioner Gene Buckner.

But with a 2-1 vote on Tuesday approving the transfer of $100,000 from the county’s hotel and motel tax reserve to the Mercer County Development Authority to purchase land for the project, commissioners said their hopes are high for what the project can achieve.

“It’s going to be a great addition to our county. It’s going to be a 250 million dollar project, and we’re going to have a convention center, lots of retail outlets, going to have softball fields, swimming pools, volleyball, lots of things, different things that’s going to be involved in this,” said Buckner.

“I certainly see huge value in what it’s going to provide, and the opportunity for jobs and economics. It’s going to be amazing, you know. We need a sports complex,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.

The exact location of the property in-question is not available to the public as of yet -- but Buckner said that should change with the new year.

The first phase in the project is set to be a new sports complex, followed by other additions.

