Local group planning Ride for Kierra Jackson

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The home where 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was found deceased in last Thursday has become a sort-of memorial in her honor.

People in Princeton, W.Va. placed offerings on the property on Wednesday, including letters and stuffed animals among other items, in Jackson’s honor.

Local groups also came together to plan events in Jackson’s honor as well. One, with the help of 304 Takeover, a local trucking group, planned a Ride for Kierra set for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. A co-founder of the group said a gut feeling let him to help organize.

“It’s just hard to explain,” said Raymond Lambert. “For some reason I got a gut-wrenching feeling that you know, something happened to this girl, or she hurt herself or something, I couldn’t figure it out. Then two days later we’d seen an article that they had found her, you know, passed away.”

Thursday’s ride is set to begin at Princeton’s Church of God, before passing the Mercer County Courthouse and the home Jackson was found in last Thursday.

Participants are asked to gather in the Church of God parking lot at 4:30 p.m..

