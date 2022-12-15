Literacy Campaign Discussed at December WV Board of Education Meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach shared a preview of the state’s new literacy campaign, Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia during the December meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE). The plan will focus on the Science of Reading as the foundation for a back-to-basics approach to teaching literacy.

Since his appointment to the position in August, Superintendent Roach along with members of the WVBE has been committed to addressing student learning, especially in the areas of literacy, writing, and math. Through extensive discussions and meetings with county superintendents, school leadership and other instructional teams, the Superintendent and West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) leaders are learning about the challenges and opportunities occurring in classrooms across the state.

The program utilizes the five components of the Science of Reading to build strong literacy skills in all students, from the earliest learner to the older child who needs additional support. These components include phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. The WVDE is providing extensive resources including professional learning for educators and administrators, support for students and families to extend learning outside of the classroom, and opportunities for partners and stakeholders to support literacy in the state.

“The power of the Science of Reading is reflected in the research. It offers proven strategies that have worked around the world,” said Superintendent Roach. “This model is centered around methods that equip children with a foundation of effective learning strategies so they can grow into strong and confident readers. Additionally, the Science of Reading can be used with older students experiencing learning gaps to equip them with skills needed to advance their learning.”

“We have to change what we are doing if we want to see different results,” said WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty. “I appreciate this renewed focus on literacy and effective teaching strategies that are rooted in us getting back to the basics of proven methods. We will keep this issue in front of us as a Board to ensure we are working collectively and with urgency to increase literacy among our students.”

