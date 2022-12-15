Greenbrier to hold LIV tournament event

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (WVVA) - It has been a few years since the Old White Course- Greenbrier has had a major golf tournament held, but next year that will be no longer. On August 4th-6th, 2023, the Greenbrier will host a LIV tournament in it’s second season and one of fourteen events in the US.

