Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last 43 years, Walt and Pamela Kiser have transformed their homes into a Christmas wonderland. Over time, people have taken to calling it “The Christmas Village.”

Kiser says he and his wife started the tradition when they lived in Wyoming County. They then continued that tradition when they moved to Raleigh County 18 years ago.

“It’s one of those things. It started out something we wanted to do,” Kiser explained. “It had so much influence on all the small children and stuff in Oceana, and it just made you- it just warms your heart.”

According to Kiser, nearly $1 million has been invested in the display. It shows! The home features more than 700 plastic yard decorations and takes months to complete.

But he says it isn’t about the work, the time or the money.

“Somebody told me said, ‘Man. What do you do that for? It’s so much work,’ and I said, ‘Well, work is something that ya gotta do’...If you love something, I don’t consider it work.”

But as all good things must come to an end, so must The Christmas Village. This year, the Kisers will be turning on their lights for the last time, and when they turn them off, it will be for the last time. Although saying goodbye is bittersweet, Kiser says he will never forget what The Christmas Village meant to him...and others.

“It’s heartwarming to think that influence that you had on somebody’s life, and I think over the 43 years that we’ve been doing it that the children and even adults, they just have loved it, and they’ve kind of all embraced it.”

The Kisers plan to keep their decorations up until January 2. To see The Christmas Village for yourself, take Exit 129 A on I-64 East toward Lewisburg. Once off the exit, turn right. The home is on the right side and sits across from the Exxon station.

You can’t miss it!

