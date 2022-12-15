60k+ gifts leave The Greenbrier for 12th annual Dream Tree for Kids distribution

2022 marks the 12th annual Dream Tree for Kids distribution.
2022 marks the 12th annual Dream Tree for Kids distribution.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 60,000 gifts for children in-need left The Greenbrier for distribution on Wednesday, as a part of the hotel’s 12th annual Dream Tree for Kids Distribution.

With more than 100 organizations involved from as far out as Ohio and Kentucky, groups submit applications and are chosen by The Greenbrier to come by and pick up loads of Christmas gifts. The gifts are then brought back home to give away to local kids.

The hotel’s director of public relations said while the distribution made Wednesday a busy day, it’s all worth it in the end.

“It’s a busy day, but knowing that in the end they’re going to be under the tree of a kid on Christmas morning, it’s going to give that child a big smile,” said Cam Huffman. “It means everything to us and it’s always a heartwarming day for sure.”

President of the Greenbrier Jill Justice said she “couldn’t be more proud of the impact this project has made on kids across the region and their families,” according to the hotel’s website.

Organizations who would like to be involved next year can find more information at greenbrier.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
A Beckley man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second...
Beckley man receives maximum sentence after 2nd degree murder plea
Fatality on Gratton Road
Police identify victim in car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County
Rashad Thompson sentenced
Rashad Thompson receives life sentence for murder of Tre-Shaun Brown

Latest News

Commissioner Buckner said the project could cost $250 million.
Mercer County Development Authority to purchase land for I-77 exit 9 project
Thursday's ride is set to start at 5:00 p.m.
Local group planning Ride for Kierra Jackson
Mercer County Development Authority to purchase land for I-77 exit 9 project
Mercer County Development Authority to purchase land for I-77 exit 9 project
Local group planning Ride for Kierra Jackson
Local group planning Ride for Kierra Jackson