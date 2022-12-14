WV Department of Transportation preps for icy conditions

WV DOT has tips for winter drivers
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -With cold and wet weather on the horizon, the Department of Transportation for West Virginia has tips for the upcoming battle against snow and ice. The DOT says motorists should use extra caution while driving, make sure they have snow tires, and remember to share the road with Snow Removal & Ice Control (SRIC) vehicles. Treat each one as a moving work zone, and remember, if you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you. They also added that the safest option during snowy and icy conditions is always to stay home if possible.

