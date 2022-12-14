Vehicle on 460 catches fire

SUV on fire on 460
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An emergency response was triggered on one of the main traffic arteries in Bluefield. An SUV caught fire on the side of the road in the westbound lanes of 460 near the John Nash Boulevard exit.

When firefighters from the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed. They were able to put the fire out in minutes. No injuries are reported. The SUV looks to be a total loss.

