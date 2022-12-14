Rashad Thompson receives life sentence for murder of Tre-Shaun Brown

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, December 14, a sentence was handed down to Rashad Thompson, a Raleigh County man found guilty of first-degree murder.

In November 2022, a jury found Thompson guilty of the murder of seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown. The attack on Brown and his mother, Felicia Brown, occurred in March of 2021. Thompson was also found guilty of five other charges.

On Monday, statements were made from both Thompson’s family and the victims’ family.

Thompson’s mother, Signora Celeste Reed, spoke on her son’s behalf, as did Karmella Wynne. Wynne and Thompson were in a long-term relationship before he met Brown and share two children together. Additionally, the defense read a letter signed by eleven of Thompson’s co-workers from when he worked at Hobby Lobby. These co-workers, Reed and Wynne all asked the judge to run Thompson’s sentences concurrently (at the same time). Throughout the trial, testimonies on behalf of Thomspon centered around the fact that he was kind and well-respected in the community.

Brown also wrote a letter, which was read during the sentencing hearing. She, as well as Tre-Shaun’s grandmother, Tina Ahrens, asked the judge to run the sentences consecutively, meaning one after another.

Thompson did not speak himself, but asked his defense attorney, Stanley Selden, to speak to the court on his behalf. He stated that he had regret, remorse and compassion for the victims in the case, including his family. He also said that he remembers nothing from the night of the attack.

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick then sentenced Thompson to the following:

Count 1 (first-degree murder): life with mercy (This means Thompson is eligible for parole on this charge after 15 years. The ruling of mercy was made by the jury during the trial.)

Count 2 (attempted murder): an indeterminant term of not less than three, nor more than 15 years in a penitentiary

Count 3 (malicious wounding): an indeterminant term of not less than two, nor more than 10 years in a penitentiary

Count 4 (child abuse resulting in death): an indeterminant term of 15 to life in a penitentiary

County 5 (domestic battery): one year in jail

County 6 (domestic battery): one year in jail

Kirkpatrick ruled that counts one, two, three and four run consecutively and counts five and six run concurrently. This means Thompson is facing 35 years to life in prison.

Both the prosecution and the defense shared their reactions after the hearing:

“It’s just a terrible tragedy to all involved and to the community,” Selden said. “I mean, they’ve lost what used to be a very good man.”

“I believe that Rashad Thompson is a monstrous and evil individual that happened to do some good things along the way,” countered Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. “I don’t believe that those are two separate people.”

Thompson’s attorney announced on Monday that he will be seeking an appeal.

