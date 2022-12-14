Rain moves in today; freezing rain is possible for some tonight-Thursday

Showers will move in around lunchtime and become more widespread this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are starting off dry with some cloudy skies this morning. Showers will begin to push into our region around lunchtime and become more widespread this afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the 30s and 40s for most this afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR PARTS OF THE REGION. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING AND LASTS UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, MONROE, AND GILES COUNTIES. THESE AREAS COULD ACCUMULATE UP TO A QUARTER INCH OF ICE WHICH MAY CREATE SOME SLICK SPOTS FOR OUR THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE.

Rain and some freezing rain will fall across our region tonight as temperatures dip down into the 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will really pick up tonight and could gust upwards of 30-40 mph at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain (which could be heavy at times) will continue to fall tonight. Some in the eastern half of the viewing area could see rain change over to freezing rain tonight. The best chance for ice accumulation is for those folks east of I-77 and especially north of I-64. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s for most tonight. We’ll be windy as well with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times.

We'll see rain and areas of freezing rain continue through tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some rain and areas of freezing rain will continue throughout the morning hours tomorrow. Most will dry up for the afternoon hours, but we’ll hold on to cloudy skies and some windy conditions. Temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s tomorrow.

Freezing rain could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch for areas east of I-77 and higher amounts are possible especially north of I-64. (WVVA WEATHER)

When the freezing rain comes to an end Thursday afternoon, here is the thinking for ice accumulation. Some in eastern Fayette, eastern Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Bland, and Wythe counties could pick up a glaze to a tenth inch of ice. Freezing rain will be patchy in these locations. Pocahontas, Greenbrier, and portions of Monroe and Giles counties could see up to a quarter inch of ice, especially for the higher elevations. Most of the ice is expected to accumulate on elevated surfaces (trees and powerlines); however, some accumulation could make for some slick spots on walkways, bridges, and even some roads. Some sporadic power outages cannot be ruled out in areas that receive more ice accumulation on trees and powerlines.

Much colder air will move into the region this weekend and will last through next week as well. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will flip out of the west and northwest on Friday and could be gusty at times. That will allow for some upslope snow showers to develop Friday and into the weekend. We’ll also see some colder temperatures with highs in the 20s and 30s for most this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

