November’s Teacher Feature Winner: Amy Taylor

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Amy Taylor has been teaching at Midland Trail High School for all of her 10 year career. She currently teaches a number of subjects including AP English and French. At the college level she teaches English at the University of Charleston and with WVU’s early enrollment program. Her hard work makes her one of five nationally board certified teachers in Fayette County.

“I feel like if I don’t build that bridge and that connection with them and the rapport then they aren’t going to come to me and be willing to heed my advice and take my criticisms. If we have that positive relationship I really hope that when they leave here I’ve made enough difference that they want to stop by and visit and that I meant something to them besides teaching them English,” said Taylor.

Taylor says she wants to be more than just a teacher to students. She aims to make a difference in their lives beyond the classroom. She hopes for a positive impact to stay with them for years down the road.

“They’re young adults and I want them to, I just want them to remember me. I want to make a difference and I want them to feel, three or four years down the road they can message me and they always do. It’s a relationship, I tell them it’s a relationship that doesn’t end,” said Taylor.

When it comes to teaching, Taylor says she writes her own curriculum and makes modifications year to year. In addition, she incorporates current events to help teach. Students say it helps them learn.

“She makes it very easy and wakes us up. She has lots of patience with us and is constantly on a grind, constantly on a roll,” said Kenz Caudill.

“She’s very one on one. If I don’t want to write the essay and maybe I want to wait a few hours, come back to her 2nd or 3rd period I can do that and she will always help me,” said Layla Tompkins.

Taylor has also established the Fayette County International Travel Club and will be taking students to Europe next summer. This achievement among others, is why Amy Taylor is WVVA and Cole Chevy’s winner for November’s Teacher Feature.

