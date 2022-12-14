Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 13 the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office about a threat that was called into one of their schools by a McDowell County student. During their investigation threats were made by the same student to a McDowell County School, prompting a soft lockdown. That subject was found and placed in custody and the schools were released afterwards.

One parent said her child was kicked out of class at Sandy River Middle School during the lockdown. Megan Mays said her daughter had her phone taken during class for trying to message family about what was happening at the school. Mays said she was doing this because the student who made the threat was at River View High School which is connected to Sandy River Middle School.

Mays said her daughter’s phone was taken as a result and she was kicked out of class and sent to the principal’s office. Mays said her daughter was then told to return to class.

From there Mays said her daughter and a friend used her phone to contact family. Mays said the two were then kicked out of class together. Mays’ daughter said the teacher blocked the door and would not allow them to come back in. She says her daughter and the friend went and hid in the school bathroom for about 15 minutes until the principal came and took them back to class.

Mays said she didn’t understand why her children were kicked out of class during a lockdown.

“I was terrified. As a mother you think when you send your kids to school that these teachers and principals are going to protect them like they were their own and I just feel like the school system completely failed my child. They failed me as a parent,” said Mays.

WVVA reached out to the McDowell County School Board about Mays’ allegations. We did receive a written statement from the superintendent, Carolyn Falin. It reads: “This situation is currently being investigated and if substantiated appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”

We’ll continue to follow developments with this story.

