Freezing rain to begin tonight and will stick around tomorrow morning.

A chance for freezing rain exists tonight and into tomorrow morning. Rain will be widespread tonight ahead of a frontal system approaching the region. Temperatures tonight will be warmer off to our west, so it will remain all rain west of I-77. Areas to the east of I-77 will likely see a transition to freezing rain around midnight, leading to the possibility of ice on elevated surfaces, bridges, walkways, and overpasses. The greatest concern for ice will be in the far northeast of our area, in places like Pocohontas, Greenbrier, eastern Monroe, and eastern Giles counties. Those that could see ice will mainly see only a glazing, though upper elevations could see upwards of a quarter, to a third inch of ice.

Areas in the pink will see the most ice, while the light blue could only see a glaze. Locally higher amounts possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

The areas most at risk of icing are under a Winter Weather Advisory. That goes into effect tonight at 7 PM. Locations include Pocohontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, and Giles counties.

The areas most at risk for ice are under a Winter Weather Advisory (WVVA WEATHER)

The threat for ice will make tomorrow’s commute very dicey, so please use caution if you need to head out, as we could see some black ice on the roads. A wintry mix is possible for eastern parts of our area until about 1 PM, which is when most of the rain will move out of the area. Throughout the afternoon, we will still see scattered showers, but temperatures will be back above freezing by then. The potential for power outages exists as well in places that see the most ice. Highs tomorrow will reach near 40 degrees.

We could see very slick roads and possible power outages tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a wintry mix through lunchtime tomorrow (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow will linger around 40 degrees (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will be strong just before sunrise tomorrow. We could see gusts as strong as 40 miles per hour in some spots. This will be mainly along the western facing slopes of the mountains. Winds will begin to die down into Thursday afternoon, before picking back up Friday morning.

Wind gusts could be strong tomorrow, coming from the southeast (WVVA WEATHER)

The potential for upslope snow showers exists through the weekend. We could see a dusting in parts of our area. The weekend will be frigid as well, with high temperatures around the freezing point.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.