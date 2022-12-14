BU receives grant for student teacher apprenticeships

The apprenticeships let students receive on-the-job training and pay while studying for their degree.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University has received a grant to allow would-be teachers to work in the classroom while receiving on-the-job training and pay. The Virginia Department of Education awarded the Teacher Apprenticeship Grant to nine universities in Virginia. The grant comes in two phases, with the first phase being $14,000 for planning the program. Bluefield University hopes that by the second phase, they will receive $200,000. The University is already looking into using the money to create apprenticeship programs in Tazewell and Buchanan County schools.

“Of course, we all know that nationwide and in Virginia we’re facing a severe teacher shortage and so this grant will really help working adults in particular who are already working within the school systems to able to reach their goals of becoming a teacher, and that will help us to be able to fill that teacher shortage,” says Dr. Shellie Brown, Director of Teacher Education at Bluefield University.

Brown added these apprenticeship programs will coincide with the introduction of online versions of the University’s Elementary and Special Education degrees that students will be able to take while participating in these programs.

