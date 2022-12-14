Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Ona girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.(MissingKids.org)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A child from Ona is missing after being abducted. That’s according to West Virginia State Police.

Authorities say 6-year-old Mila Carf was likely abducted by her mother, 37-year-old Shana Carf.

Authorities say Shana Carf likely abducted her 6-year-old daughter, Mila Carf.
Authorities say Shana Carf likely abducted her 6-year-old daughter, Mila Carf.(MissingKids.org)

Officials say Shana and Mila may be traveling in a 2014 white, 4-door Toyota Corolla with West Virginia license plate number 33G 810.

Police say the child is believed in grave danger and say Shana Carf is a non-custodial mother.

Mila was last seen Tuesday wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and athletic shoes.

She is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 lbs., has brown hair, and brown eye.

If you see the car, or spot the child or mother, you’re urged to call 911 or West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7778.

This is a developing story.

