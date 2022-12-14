70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
A Beckley man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second...
Beckley man receives maximum sentence after 2nd degree murder plea
Fatality on Gratton Road
Police identify victim in car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County
A Wyoming County woman was sentenced to serve time in prison for Fraud on December 2, 2022.
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for fraud

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
RAW: Severe weather causes massive damage
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
Rashad Thompson sentenced
Rashad Thompson receives life sentence for murder of Tre-Shaun Brown
LIVE: Biden remarks at US-Africa Business Forum