2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
A Beckley man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second...
Beckley man receives maximum sentence after 2nd degree murder plea
A Wyoming County woman was sentenced to serve time in prison for Fraud on December 2, 2022.
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for fraud
Fatality on Gratton Road
Police: One fatality after car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County

Latest News

Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S.
'Triple threat' illnesses swirl around nation
The American soccer reporter died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine...
Wife reveals cause of death for Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm at World Cup
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.
Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar