Rain tomorrow will transition into freezing rain in parts of the area Wednesday night.

Temperatures tomorrow will remain above freezing for most.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Dry conditions will continue into tonight as we see temperatures drop into the low 30s / upper 20s. Cloud cover will be heavier tonight as we see this strong system moving towards us.

Tonight we will remain dry with heavier clouds
Tonight we will remain dry with heavier clouds

Tomorrow some parts of our area are looking at the potential for freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain will begin creeping into our area around 10 AM tomorrow. Widespread rain coverage will continue into the evening hours.

By the afternoon temperatures across the area will still sit in the 40s.
By the afternoon temperatures across the area will still sit in the 40s.

Pocohontas County is under a Winter Weather Watch starting at 7 PM Wednesday, going until 7 PM Thursday.

Winter Weather Watch
Winter Weather Watch

After the sun goes down, we will see temperatures drop, especially in our upper elevations. That’s when the rain will begin transitioning into a freezing rain. Pocohontas and Greenbrier counties are going to see the most impact from this winter storm, as the chance for ice accumulation is greatest up there. Ice accumulations could reach up to a quarter inch in these spots.

After sunset, rain will begin transitioning into freezing rain.
After sunset, rain will begin transitioning into freezing rain.

The rest of us are not out of the woods. We still have the potential for some freezing rain as far south as Bland and Wythe counties, and as far west as Mercer and eastern Wyoming counties.

Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocohontas counties will see the most ice, though a fair bit of our...
Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocohontas counties will see the most ice, though a fair bit of our area will see some too

Thursday morning, we continue to see a chance of a wintry mix in the morning. By the afternoon things will dry up a bit, and we see the chance for some upslope snow showers heading into Friday.

