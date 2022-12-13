Rain tomorrow will transition into freezing rain in parts of the area Wednesday night.

Dry conditions will continue into tonight as we see temperatures drop into the low 30s / upper 20s. Cloud cover will be heavier tonight as we see this strong system moving towards us.

Tomorrow some parts of our area are looking at the potential for freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain will begin creeping into our area around 10 AM tomorrow. Widespread rain coverage will continue into the evening hours.

Pocohontas County is under a Winter Weather Watch starting at 7 PM Wednesday, going until 7 PM Thursday.

After the sun goes down, we will see temperatures drop, especially in our upper elevations. That’s when the rain will begin transitioning into a freezing rain. Pocohontas and Greenbrier counties are going to see the most impact from this winter storm, as the chance for ice accumulation is greatest up there. Ice accumulations could reach up to a quarter inch in these spots.

The rest of us are not out of the woods. We still have the potential for some freezing rain as far south as Bland and Wythe counties, and as far west as Mercer and eastern Wyoming counties.

Thursday morning, we continue to see a chance of a wintry mix in the morning. By the afternoon things will dry up a bit, and we see the chance for some upslope snow showers heading into Friday.

