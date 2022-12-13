Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Fatality on Gratton Road
Police: One fatality after car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County
An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
A Wyoming County woman was sentenced to serve time in prison for Fraud on December 2, 2022.
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for fraud

Latest News

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok
A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
LIVE: Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud