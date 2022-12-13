Mercer County Schools gives best efforts to those dealing with grief

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the Princeton community mourns the loss of 14 year old Kierra Jackson, the effort to console students in the school system she attended continues. Leaders in the schools are continuing their best efforts to be there for children.

Michelle Toman, the Founder for “Brother Up” is helping with grief counseling in Mercer County Schools. She says it’s important to just be there for them when they need someone to listen.

“This is going to be probably a transition that’s going to need a lot more nurturing and support throughout the rest of the school year. This will carry with these kids that were in this young individual’s life that was lost. This is probably something that will be addressed with these kids at least annually,” said Toman.

Toman wants to remind people that during difficult times, people should take care of themselves and just be there for others.

