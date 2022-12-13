In Focus: Beckley author shares background on books

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday Dec. 11 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Beckley author Shaun Hubbard, also known as Ira S. Hubbard. He has written three books. The first is ‘The Testimonial.’ The second book is called ‘Darkness Descends,’ and the third book is called ‘Light Ascends.’ All three are categorized as “adventure,” according to Hubbard.

You can purchase Hubbard’s books on Amazon.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.