In Focus: Beckley author shares background on books

Ira S. Hubbard, also known as Shaun Hubbard, has written three books.
Ira S. Hubbard, also known as Shaun Hubbard, has written three books.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday Dec. 11 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Beckley author Shaun Hubbard, also known as Ira S. Hubbard. He has written three books. The first is ‘The Testimonial.’ The second book is called ‘Darkness Descends,’ and the third book is called ‘Light Ascends.’ All three are categorized as “adventure,” according to Hubbard.

You can purchase Hubbard’s books on Amazon.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Princeton Police were seen collecting evidence early Sunday morning.
Police presence on Bluefield Ave. in Princeton
Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Police: Body recovered near bridge in Bartley, WV
Protesters filled up the area outside of the Mercer Co. Courthouse on Sunday.
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson

Latest News

Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice proclaims Dec. 12 as Founders Day for WVSOM
Mt. Hope Fire
Multiple crews respond to early morning fire
It’s beginning to look like a winter wonderland at Winterplace Ski Resort in Flat Top, W.Va.
Winterplace to open full-time on Saturday