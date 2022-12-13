A dry day today will lead to some wintry weather mid-late week

Rain and some freezing rain will move in on Wednesday and Thursday
Some freezing rain is possible for some on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We’ll stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top off in the 40s and possibly the low 50s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s and low 30s overnight.

We'll stay dry with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and low 30s tonight.
Clouds will increase throughout our Wednesday morning and eventually some rain will push into the region around lunchtime. The rain could be heavy at times tomorrow afternoon and some may start to see some freezing rain mix in.

Rain will push into the region on Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will drop down into the 30s on Wednesday night and some locations will drop below freezing. Locations that drop below freezing will experience freezing rain. The locations that are most likely to experience freezing rain is those east of I-77, and especially for those north of I-64.

Accumulating ice is most likely for those east of I-77 and especially those north of I-64.
Some areas of freezing rain will continue to fall on Thursday morning, otherwise we’ll see a cold rain. Most that do see freezing rain will pick up a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice; however, some north of I-64 could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice. Most accumulation will occur on elevated surfaces, walkways, and bridges, but some roads could become icy as well. Temperatures will only reach the 30s and low 40s Thursday afternoon.

Rain and some freezing rain will continue to fall across our region on Thursday morning.
Winds will flip out of the northwest on Friday and into the weekend which will bring in colder temperatures and the chance for some upslope snow showers. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

