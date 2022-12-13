Burke Mountain residents describe water access troubles

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The journey for water for Burke Mountain residents begins with a truck and a large tank. Some have a designated truck due to the rough road conditions that lead to their main source of water. Jamie Berry’s family is one of many that take the near 15 minute journey to the water tank.

“You have to turn the tank on which is now busted all to pieces. We’ve spent our own money trying to fix it. It’s leaking and once you get the water on you back up underneath it. You have to get out of the truck, the water comes up. My dad wears a high wader type boot,” said Berry.

Berry says her dad has no choice but to wade into the water hole created by the rusted and leaking tank. Berry says the water comes from old mines and they don’t believe it’s safe to drink. Berry says she and her family do not drink the water but buy bottled water instead.

“This is our only option. We don’t have no other resource to get water. I don’t think people understand that until they see it with their own eyes. This is happening today. In almost 2023 and people still don’t have water, it’s scarce,” said Berry.

Berry and another resident, Donna Crabtree have to make multiple trips to haul the often rusty water from the tank to their home’s cistern. Depending on the weather, sometimes they have to do without.

“They don’t clear the roads, as you’ve seen the roads are very rough. If we need water, we have to take our chances. Sometimes we have gotten stuck from the snow or ice in the winter. Like I said in the rainy weather, it’s pretty muddy and rough. It’s not an easy process,” said Crabtree.

“You get these people that have lived here their whole lives and they have to leave when they get older because they can’t keep up their house. They can’t do the cisterns, they can’t clean them. They can’t go and haul this water. It does, it makes me angry,” said Berry.

Berry and Crabtree say there are no plans for them to get access to water from the county’s PSD. They hope some sort of funding and water project can be put in place before it’s too late for some living on the mountain.

The EPA Administrator, Michael Regan says West Virginia is set to receive 83 million dollars for water projects this year. He says three of those are in McDowell County and are high on the list. It’s unclear what areas in the county they will cover.

