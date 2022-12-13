Beckley man receives maximum sentence after 2nd degree murder plea

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Marshall Ratliff was originally charged in the July, 2018, shooting death of Joshua Webb outside of the Executive Manor in Uptown Beckley.

At the time of the shooting, Ratliff told police he had shot Webb because he “didn’t like the way he looked at his girlfriend.”

Ratliff declined to speak on his own behalf during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said the lack of remorse demonstrated by Ratliff was a recurring theme throughout his prosecution. “The defendant’s conduct that night showed a defendant acting with malice, without legal justification or excuse, and in cold blood to intentionally kill Joshua Webb.”

Webb’s mother, Diane Webb, also spoke to the Judge and the court before sentencing. “Holidays suck. Birthdays suck. Mother’s Days suck. I’ll never have that back.”

Ratliff’s lack of reaction to Webb’s mother was noted by Judge Andrew Dimlich in his ruling -- giving the defendant the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

“I was watching you. You didn’t have any reaction when the mother testified about the effect this has had on her life and her family’s life. They have been devastated by this action,” said Judge Dimlich.

Ratliff’s attorney, G. Todd Houck, made a plea that his client be returned to William Sharpe Hospital, where he could continue to be treated for Intermittent Explosive Disorder. He said his client had experienced problems after being transferred to Southern Regional Jail on Monday.

“It was reported to me this morning that they had discontinued his medications. Throughout this case, there has been order after order asking Southern Regional Jail to properly medicate this defendant and they refuse to do so. This community and court is aware of what’s going on at Southern Regional Jail. And for a normal person to make it at Southern Regional Jail, it’s pretty hard. There’s been several deaths out there. There’s been several injuries. I’d ask the court through its compassion to send him back to Sharpe to await his assignment with the Division of Corrections. That may be ten days or six months. But the doctor there thinks it is important to keep him properly medicated before his entry into the Division of Corrections.”

While Judge Dimlich said it was not within his statutory authority to send Ratliff back to William Sharpe Hospital, he did accommodate an alternate request by Houck to have Ratliff sent to Northern Regional Jail instead.

