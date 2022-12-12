Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for fraud


By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A Wyoming County woman was sentenced to serve time in prison for Fraud on December 2, 2022.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Melissa Jewell of Oceana pleaded guilty in August to one count of Fraud by Use of an Access Device. Bishop said the conviction stems from an investigation into Jewell stealing checks from her employer, Oak Hill Pediatrics, and using the money for personal purposes.

“The conclusion of this case has been a long time coming,” said Bishop. “We are pleased to see Jewell behind bars for this crime. While violent crime usually grabs headlines, we take white collar crime seriously and will not tolerate it in Wyoming County.”

Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as the lead prosecutor in the case. Bishop praised his work, along with the efforts by Trooper First Class Lucas investigating the case. “Without the combined effort of professionals such as these, my job would be impossible,” said Bishop.

