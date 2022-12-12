Winterplace to open full-time on Saturday


It’s beginning to look like a winter wonderland at Winterplace Ski Resort in Flat Top, W.Va.
It’s beginning to look like a winter wonderland at Winterplace Ski Resort in Flat Top, W.Va.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s beginning to look like a winter wonderland at Winterplace Ski Resort in Flat Top, W.Va. The resort held a soft opening over the weekend ahead of the move to a full schedule starting on Saturday, December 17th.

As the temperatures drop later in the week, Manager Josh Faber said the snow guns will be kicking into high gear producing additional snow. He said the goal is to expand the resort’s 16 trails by Christmas break.

“This week, the focus is to prepare for the next cold spell. We have cold temperatures coming later this week.”

Faber said all of the fan favorites will be returning this year, including skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

Local businesses such as the Ski Barn in Ghent depend on a successful ski season to meet their bottom line. Manager Morgan Long said the business saw a boost last year after the National Park designation. “I feel like people are really excited to see the area. I feel like we’re a hidden gem and it’s great to get the exposure finally.”

While Faber said the staff is ready for a great season, there’s always room for more smiling faces. “We could always use more people. You can fill out applications online. Come in any day. We could always use the help.”

Faber said the goal is to stay open until mid-March, but if temperatures cooperate, they may always opt to stay open longer.

He also said the best way to stay on top of their opening hours and dates are online at Winterplace Ski Resort | Voted #1 place to learn to ski and snowboard in the South East! | Home

