Westside takes on classic tale of Alice in Wonderland

CLEARFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) -The classic tale that Alice falls down the rabbit hole into a mysterious world is a tale many of us know but Westside High School now has their own adaptation.

“I ordered a couple of scripts, and I didn’t like them because they were too elementary, too childish. So, I thought, well, its public domain, the stories public domain so we read the story and pretty much wrote it word for word with our twist, put our twist on it,” said Susie Griffin, Theatre Coach, Westside High School.

These high school students put on a 30 min show of Alice. They performed it Friday and Saturday, December 10th at Westside High School auditorium. For some this was their first step into theatre, and they want to continue to do plays.

“I’m absolutely going to continue to do it. I love Miss G. She does so much for us. I’ve been doing it since before I was in high school. I was so ecstatic to start doing it and it is just so much fun,” said Ian Blevins, Mad Hatter Student.

For some students it was tradition to follow in their siblings’ footsteps.

“My brother did theatre all throughout high school, so I’m definitely going to continue to do it. This is my first play on stage last time I was backstage, but it was really fun. Yeah, I’m definitely going to continue,” said Zoe Goff, Pigeon, Student.

For the Seniors who won’t get to do many more plays in high school it has them thinking about what comes after high school.

“I’m going to miss it, truly. I’ve been thinking a lot about what I am going to do after school. A.nd I am definitely going to continue with fine arts. It’s one of my favorite things, I’ve even in the band with him,” said Caitlyn Gibson, Alice, Student.

As for the plays, the shows much go on, and the best way to make that happen is by molding the students early on.

“When you lose your seniors, it always affects any school activity, but we just rebuild. We take the freshmen that we have, and we just keep working with them and they continue to get better and better,” said Griffin.

