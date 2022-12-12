VSP respond to two-vehicle accident

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rt. 21, a half-mile south of C.C. Rd. shortly after 2 p.m. A Nissan Frontier traveling north, crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Impala traveling in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Nissan, Larry Woods, 68, of Independence, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Chevy were transported to a medical facility for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

