VSP respond to two-vehicle accident

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rt. 21, a half-mile south of C.C. Rd. shortly after 2 p.m. A Nissan Frontier traveling north, crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Impala traveling in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Nissan, Larry Woods, 68, of Independence, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Chevy were transported to a medical facility for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Police were seen collecting evidence early Sunday morning.
Police presence on Bluefield Ave. in Princeton
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Police: Body recovered near bridge in Bartley, WV
Graham wins state championship
Graham strikes early, routs Central Woodstock to win State Championship

Latest News

One dead following two-vehicle accident in Greenbrier Co.
Fatality on Gratton Road
Police: One fatality after car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County
Westside's adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.
Westside takes on classic tale of Alice in Wonderland
Large turnout for Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes
Large turnout for Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes