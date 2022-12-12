A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has been researching the timeline of events beginning on the day before Kierra Jackson’s disappearance and after the end of the search for her. On Dec. 2, the day before 14 year old Kierra Jackson was reported missing her mother’s boyfriend Roderick Neal was arrested for domestic battery. The police report says Neal had hit Jackson and punched her mother, Sarah Mullins in the face.

The report says the altercation between Neal and Mullins started over Neal’s missing cell phone. Jackson’s younger brother asked them to stop arguing. The report says he and Neal began a face off with one another when Jackson told Neal to leave her brother alone. She and Neal began to argue and Neal hit Jackson. Jackson reportedly hit back and then Mullins intervened to break up the fight and she was hit by Neal as a result.

The police report says both Neal and Mullins had been drinking and blood alcohol tests show he was twice over the legal limit and Mullins was well above the .08 threshold for intoxication. The report says Neal was arrested and went willingly with officers.

In Jackson’s own writing in a police statement she confirms the argument and fight had taken place when her younger brother had come face to face with Neal. Mullins, the mother says Neal was upset at Jackson because the teen had stolen his phone, which Mullins found. The report says it was Mullins who called 911 when the fight broke out.

Neal was bailed out on the domestic battery charge and the next day, Dec. 3, the same day Kierra Jackson was reported missing. Five days later her body was found in the same home where the fight had taken place.

Emotions are running so high in this case that someone came and shot at the house where Jackson was found and fled on foot. That gun violence was reported around 1:13 am on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police say at least six shots were fired at the house with two of them going through a window and into the home. Now police are looking to charge the person responsible with felony attempted murder.

Later Sunday, more than 250 people converged on the Mercer County courthouse due to their apparent outrage over Jackson’s death. The crowd marched from the courthouse to the home where Jackson’s body was discovered, to continue their protests, verbally blaming the system for failing Kierra Jackson.

Right now Princeton Police have posted officers at the home. While there are other reports the FBI is handling the case, WVVA has confirmed it is the Princeton Police in the lead of the case, with some assistance being provided by the FBI. Right now, the investigation continues. Kierra Jackson’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Neither Mullins or Neal are being sought by police in connection to Kierra Jackson’s death but the investigation is ongoing.

