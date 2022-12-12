Sunshine returns to the region today

We are starting off with cloudy conditions this morning but decreasing clouds will lead to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Tomorrow, we’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Some changes come our way for the middle and end of the week as a powerful storm system makes its way through our region. Widespread rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday and some locations may see some freezing rain on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Timing and details still need to be worked out so make sure to stay with WVVA for the latest.

Whether your location receives rain or freezing rain on Wednesday and Thursday, it’ll be a cold one. Highs temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s for most. Winds will flip out of the northwest on Thursday night bringing in some even colder air and the chance for some upslope snow showers on Friday and Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

