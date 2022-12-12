Police: One fatality after car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police released this statement to WVVA:

“At 7:08 a.m. Monday (Dec. 12), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. A vehicle ran off the road in the 3100 block of Gratton Rd. and struck several trees. There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

This is all the information I have on the crash at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.