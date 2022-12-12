Partly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Winter weather possible later in the week.

This cool and dry day today will continue into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 20s, so make sure to prepare for below freezing temperatures. Partly cloudy otherwise, with light and variable winds.

Tonight we will be cold again as we see temperatures in the 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at more of the same. Rain will hold off for another day, as we see variable sun and clouds until Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow will be reaching only into the low 40s, so we will be a little bit cooler. Low temperatures overnight will be right around the freezing point.

Tomorrow is looking to be a fairly nice day, if not a little on the cold side. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday is where things get a little messy. We are looking at the potential for a sizable ice event. Rain will begin earlier in the morning, but temperatures will largely be above freezing for most of the day. It won’t be until the sun goes down that we see the potential for some freezing rain.

The European weather model shows that north and eastern parts of our area could see the potential for ice through Thursday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

How much and how widespread the freezing rain will be still remains to be seen, but it might be a good idea to start preparing for the possibility of some slick roads Wednesday night / Thursday morning. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on the latest developments.

