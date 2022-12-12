Multiple crews respond to early morning fire

Mt. Hope Fire
Mt. Hope Fire(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple crews from two counties responded to a fire in Downtown Mount Hope early Monday morning.

The Bradley-Prosperity Fire Dept.(BPFD) said they received a call around 3:47 a.m. about a fire on the 700th block of Main Street.

BPFD also said that fire departments with Mount Hope, Oak Hill, Pax, Beaver, Mabscott and Coal City responded to the fire.

Four apartments and six retail spaces in the building were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

