Large turnout for Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was an evening of history and hot chocolate at Saturday’s Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes. Guests in Bramwell had the opportunity to tour the town’s historic homes whose halls have been decked with Christmas decorations both modern and antique. This annual tradition has been held for over three decades and helps raise money for the Bramwell Theater Corporation.

“Well, you know, everybody wants to go in everybody else’s house; there’s just no question about that. Years ago, when we started working to have a tour, one of the older ladies, she said, ‘Who in the world would want to come into our houses?’ and here we are 39 years later,” says Betty Goins, Historic Interpreter and Bramwell Theater Corporation board member.

Goins estimates that there were 600 people in attendance tonight with both repeat guests and first-time visitors.

Bramwell is already planning on continuing the tradition next year for its 40th year, and guests we talked to say they are looking forward to coming back.

