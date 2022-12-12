Large turnout for Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes

Crowds show up to tour “Home of the Millionaires”
Large turnout for Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes
Large turnout for Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was an evening of history and hot chocolate at Saturday’s Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes. Guests in Bramwell had the opportunity to tour the town’s historic homes whose halls have been decked with Christmas decorations both modern and antique. This annual tradition has been held for over three decades and helps raise money for the Bramwell Theater Corporation.

“Well, you know, everybody wants to go in everybody else’s house; there’s just no question about that. Years ago, when we started working to have a tour, one of the older ladies, she said, ‘Who in the world would want to come into our houses?’ and here we are 39 years later,” says Betty Goins, Historic Interpreter and Bramwell Theater Corporation board member.

Goins estimates that there were 600 people in attendance tonight with both repeat guests and first-time visitors.

Bramwell is already planning on continuing the tradition next year for its 40th year, and guests we talked to say they are looking forward to coming back.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: murder suspect in custody

Latest News

Protesters filled up the area outside of the Mercer Co. Courthouse on Sunday.
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out