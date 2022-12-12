Gov. Jim Justice proclaims Dec. 12 as Founders Day for WVSOM

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, the state’s largest medical school, was founded in Lewisburg in 1972. 50 years later, on Monday, December 12, the school celebrated its first-ever Founders Day.

The event was held on the WVSOM campus. In attendance were students, faculty, local politicians and city leaders. Governor Jim Justice and Babydog also made an appearance.

During the celebration, Gov. Justice officially proclaimed Dec. 12 as the school’s Founders Day.

“50 years now, you have produced the best of the best of the best of the best,” Justice said. “Your contribution to this state is off the chart. That’s all there is to it. You’re the largest and the best of the best of the best.”

“We’re really proud of what the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has done for West Virginia,” added James Nemitz, president of WVSOM. “We’re a leading producer of physicians. We’re proud of that work serving rural West Virginia and also having an economic impact throughout the state.”

On Monday, items from the school’s past were on display. This included a WVSOM jersey, photos of alumni and even a COVID test. The items are set to be placed in a time capsule, which will be buried on school property later this week.

The capsule will be uncovered on the school’s 75th anniversary in 2047.

