Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation


An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).(Linda Cunningham)
By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October.

According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.

The state has yet to release details on the death. WVVA News has been in contact with a DHS spokesman regarding Cunningham’s passing and will share their response as soon as it received.

WVVA News reported on the death of another inmate on Friday, Kimberly Gilley, a mother of three who passed away in early December. Her attorney, Steve New, said she was attacked by other inmates looking for drugs. He said she was taken to the hospital twice before she died. See report here:

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

The facility has experienced a more than 12-fold increase in deaths since 2018. See past reporting here.

W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022 (wvva.com)

WVVA News will provide additional updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Princeton Police were seen collecting evidence early Sunday morning.
Police presence on Bluefield Ave. in Princeton
Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Police: Body recovered near bridge in Bartley, WV
Protesters filled up the area outside of the Mercer Co. Courthouse on Sunday.
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson

Latest News

generic crash
VSP respond to two-vehicle accident
One dead following two-vehicle accident in Greenbrier Co.
Fatality on Gratton Road
Police: One fatality after car crash on Gratton Rd. in Tazewell County
Westside's adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.
Westside takes on classic tale of Alice in Wonderland