83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek

A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - An 83-year-old man was rescued from down a 25-foot slope after spending the night in his trunk Friday Washington State.

Firefighters said the 83-year-old man drove off a road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. KPTV reports he was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights and causing him to swerve off the side of the road.

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside. Officials said he could not find his cell phone and was unable to get out of his vehicle. He reportedly made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

The man eventually found his cell phone when it beeped because it was low on battery, authorities said. He then called 911 for help.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. and used ladders to get to the man and bring him to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with chest injuries, an ankle injury and effects from exposure to cold weather.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Police were seen collecting evidence early Sunday morning.
Police presence on Bluefield Ave. in Princeton
Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

Latest News

Protesters filled up the area outside of the Mercer Co. Courthouse on Sunday.
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson
250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson
Shawna Robinette said she knew Jackson since she was a baby.
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out
Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out