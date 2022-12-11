Tazewell Christmas Market returns to Main Street

Clouds and chilly temperatures didn’t stop the booths from being busy
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell Christmas Market made its return to Main Street Saturday. Vendors lined the street selling food, homemade goods, art, clothing, and more. There was even a gingerbread house contest and an opportunity to pet and feed some farm animals. Vendors say, despite the clouds and the chilly weather, turnout this year was great.

“I mean, it’s a lot better when the sun’s out, but even though it’s been cold, it’s been great. Got a lot of traffic, and people just been coming around, fellowshipping, and, you know, it’s been good,” says Jarred Angles, a vendor selling paintings made by his wife, Melissa Angle

Everyone we spoke to said they were already making plans to return to the Market next year as well.

