Showers dissipate later tonight... Tomorrow brings in the sun

We started this week on a cloudy note, but we are in store for some sun
By Alivia Colon
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We started this week overcast but in the perfect temperatures for cozying up by the fire. Tonight we will be getting back into some near freezing temperatures as the last of today’s drizzles begin to dissipate.

Tonight will be cloudy and we dip into freezing temperatures
Tonight will be cloudy and we dip into freezing temperatures

Tomorrow we can expect some light cloud coverage early morning, but the sun will start to come out towards afternoon. This should bring a little warmth as winds remain light and variable. We will be sitting in the mid to upper 30s for most of the day until the afternoon where we could see peaks into the low 40s, before dipping back down into freezing temperatures tomorrow night

Tomorrow we can look forward to some sunny weather
Tomorrow we can look forward to some sunny weather

The end of our week will be one to keep an eye on. As of now there is a slight chance for freezing rain and wintry mix from Wednesday into Thursday, as a cold front sweeps through. The end of our work week could even see some flurries and up to an inch in our higher elevations.

There is a slight but present chance for snow at the end of the week.
There is a slight but present chance for snow at the end of the week.

