Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - During a protest Sunday in honor of Kierra Jackson, a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at home last week in Princeton, a woman who said she knew Jackson since she was very young said it was clear abuse was happening in Jackson’s home in the lead-up to her death.

“I’ve seen first hand the abuse that goes on in that home,” said Shawna Robinette. “It’s crushing. Could I have done more? What more could I have done if the system is not backing me? I can’t go in there and move those kids myself.”

