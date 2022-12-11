Longtime friend of deceased 14-year-old Kierra Jackson speaks out

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - During a protest Sunday in honor of Kierra Jackson, a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at home last week in Princeton, a woman who said she knew Jackson since she was very young said it was clear abuse was happening in Jackson’s home in the lead-up to her death.

“I’ve seen first hand the abuse that goes on in that home,” said Shawna Robinette. “It’s crushing. Could I have done more? What more could I have done if the system is not backing me? I can’t go in there and move those kids myself.”

Watch the video above for more of our conversation with Robinette.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.