Independence Patriots hold championship parade

Sophia, W.Va. (WVVA) - On December 2nd, the Independence Patriots claimed their WVSSAC Class AA championship. The team followed that up by being celebrated during the city of Sophia’s Christmas parade.

The players road on a firetruck, handed out presents and even doughnuts. Head coach John Lilly and star plays Judah Price and Cyrus Goodson talked about what it meant for them to win it and how the fans impacted their season.

