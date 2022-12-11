Graham strikes early, routs Central Woodstock to win State Championship

SALEM, Va. (WVVA) - Graham finished the job and left no doubt.

The G-Men sprinted out to a 14-0 lead in the first three minutes.

Brayden Meadows connected with Brayden Watkins on a 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Watkins would pick off a Central Woodstock pass on the first Falcon drive of the game. That would set up Ty’Drez Clements to score and give Graham an early two-possession lead.

Graham followed its recipe for victory. The G-Men were the more physical team, controlled the pace of the game on the ground, made timely plays in the pass game and forced three turnovers.

The Falcons did pull within a score in the first half but the G-Men scored the final 20 points of the game.

Brayden Meadows throws for 2 TDs and runs for another. Ty’Drez Clements ran for a pair of TDs. Jamel Floyd caught Meadows’ 2nd TD pass.

The G-Men win 34-7 finish the season 15-0. HC Tony Palmer and his players had a sour taste in their mouths after this game a year ago.

This time around, Graham is tasting sweet victory.

