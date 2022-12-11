Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday, one man was transported to a hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the head.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, just before midnight on Friday, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale mobile home park in Oak Hill, W.Va. A press release reported deputies arrived to a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputies were told by a witness that the victim did not know the firearm was loaded, and was “playing around.”

The incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.