Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday, one man was transported to a hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the head.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, just before midnight on Friday, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale mobile home park in Oak Hill, W.Va. A press release reported deputies arrived to a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputies were told by a witness that the victim did not know the firearm was loaded, and was “playing around.”

The incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: murder suspect in custody
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man locked in dog cage, couple charged with kidnapping

Latest News

Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head
Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.
Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.
Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond