BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the fourth game of a five game homestead, the Bluefield men’s basketball team got dominated by the Montreat Cavaliers. The game was close to start but the Cavaliers went on a roll to end the first half, where they ultimately won 93-63. Rams fall to 5-8 on the season.

