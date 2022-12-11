Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.

MOSSY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A seven-alarm fire drew firefighters from three counties to try and save a motel in Mossy, W.Va. on Friday.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. You can see video of the aftermath above.

WVVA will provide updates as we’re able to learn more from those who responded. Our previous reporting on the fire can be found here.

