Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSSY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A seven-alarm fire drew firefighters from three counties to try and save a motel in Mossy, W.Va. on Friday.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. You can see video of the aftermath above.

WVVA will provide updates as we’re able to learn more from those who responded. Our previous reporting on the fire can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: murder suspect in custody
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man locked in dog cage, couple charged with kidnapping

Latest News

The incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head
Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head
Fayette County man in hospital after “accidental gunshot wound” to the head
Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.
Aftermath video: fire badly damages motel in Mossy, W.Va.
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond