250+ show out to Mercer Co. Courthouse in support of Kierra Jackson

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Protesters expressed outrage Sunday in front of the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton, W.Va. in support of Kierra Jackson, a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at home last week.

With more questions than answers, the more than 250 protesters were not letting up in their push for the truth.

“We need to quit sweeping this under the rug and start taking our power, our citizens power back, and take away the criminals’ power,” said Sandra Dorsey, a former magistrate in Mercer County. “We’re never going to get rid of violence if we don’t change the law.”

Some traveled from out-of-town to make their voices heard, including one man from North Carolina.

“The fact is we’ve got to get the awareness out there. We’ve got to be more compassionate towards children,” said Joe Kress, founder of Bikers Rally Against Bullying.

The group eventually made its way to the home where Jackson’s body was discovered last Thursday, and continued to put pressure on law enforcement to uncover and share the full story regarding Jackson’s death.

The group was in the area for less than an hour before peacefully breaking up.

